Faith & Liberty #28 - We’re All Criminals

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Faith & Liberty #28 - Streamed live on Feb 24th, 2022.
"Can't kiss, can't hug
Can't dance, can't love
We're all criminals"
Local updates, Ottawa police state, Diagolon lies. We had a lot to talk about tonight.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/