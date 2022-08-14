Faith & Liberty #28 - We’re All Criminals

Faith & Liberty #28 - Streamed live on Feb 24th, 2022.

"Can't kiss, can't hug

Can't dance, can't love

We're all criminals"

Local updates, Ottawa police state, Diagolon lies. We had a lot to talk about tonight.

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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST

https://faithandliberty.ca/

