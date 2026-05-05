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EVIL: Scottish schools pushing masturbation, anal sex & porn on children
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Smoke&Mirrors

They are even demonstrating anal sex by showing pupils a video of a banana being dipped in Nutella.


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childrenfathergodholy spirityeshuason of godpornelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthanother comforterscottish schools
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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