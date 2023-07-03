Other Tips And Info Regarding Hardening Your BOL

Link to David Knight video featuring Jack Lawson, author of The Civil Defense Manual: https://rumble.com/v2wo9iu-interview-surviving-nuclear-war-andor-emp.html Jack Lawson has tips for surviving a nuclear exchange, and other good, basic prepping wisdom. Also, failed actor and leftist puppet Zelensky saying that former KGB officer Putin is weak and that Russia is crumbling is as authentic as failed actress and leftist mouthpiece Whoopsie Goldbloom trying to talk trash about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Just sayin'.
