⚡️ SITREP 29Jun2023

▫️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, and South Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

▫️ Four enemy attacks have been successfully repelled due to skillful and committed actions of the Yug Group of Forces units near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic) during the day.

▫️ In the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost up to 530 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers.

▫️ An ammunition depot of the AFU 54th Mechanized Brigade has been hit close to Vyemka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on the units of AFU 21st, 42nd, and 67th Mechanized Brigades close to Nevskoye, Kremennaya, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ Up to 65 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, two D-30 howitzers, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction close to Vremevka salient, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have repelled an enemy attack in the area of Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of the AFU 106th Territorial Defense Brigade near Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Total losses of the AFU in these directions during the day amounted up to 135 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, three D-20 howitzers, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the enemy units close to Sinkovka and Krasnoye Pervoye (Kharkov region).

▫️ In Kherson direction, more than 25 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one D-30 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS have been eliminated during the day.

▫️ In Kherson direction, up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, six motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzers have been neutralized by fire.

▫️ An ammunition depot of the AFU 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade has been obliterated close to Kizomys.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 85 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 102 areas during the day.

▫️An ammunition depot of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade has been hit close to Vyemka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Two American-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations have been destroyed near Vasiltsovka (Kharkov region) and Peschanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️According to updated information, as the result of the precision strike on 27 June 2023 in Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic) at the temporary deployment area of the AFU 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, two generals participating in a staff meeting, up to 50 AFU officers, as well as 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisors were eliminated.

▫️ Air defense forces shot down two HIMARS MLRS missiles and one HARM anti-radiation missile during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry

