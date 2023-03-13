https://gettr.com/post/p2b9l23e02f
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: Han Zheng won’t stay idle and wait to be killed like what Wang Qishan did, and he is absolutely capable of eliminating Xi!
#HanZheng #WangQishan #XiJinping #eliminateXiJinping
3/12/2023 文贵直播：韩正不会像王岐山一样等死，他绝对有能力成为灭习的人!
#韩正 #王岐山 #习近平 #灭习
