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Nobel Prize Winner Prof. Luc Montagnier Says Covid Virus Was "Bio-Engineered" In A Lab. (Full Interview)
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125 views • February 16, 2022
Nobel Prize Winner Prof. Luc Montagnier Says Covid Virus Was "Bio-Engineered" In A Lab. (Full Interview)
Prof. Montagnier won a Nobel prize in 2008 for his work on the HIV virus as cause of the AIDS epidemic.
Prof. Montagnier won a Nobel prize in 2008 for his work on the HIV virus as cause of the AIDS epidemic.
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