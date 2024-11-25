Siege of Al-Arroub Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation has been besieging Al-Arroub refugee camp since the "tofan al aqsa", closing streets, storming the camp and assaulting residents.Interview: Amjad Al-Titi: Popular Committee for Al-Arroub Camp Services
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 24/11/2024
