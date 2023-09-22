Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 22, 2023 - WE SHALL OVERCOME! Top ten ways globalists are FAILING to ENSLAVE and EXTERMINATE humanity

0:00 Intro

2:25 Good News

42:38 Russia BANS diesel exports

1:06:04 Headlines

1:16:53 Interview with Doug Thornton





- Globalists FAILED to achieve desired #depopulation goals (so far)

- Coordinated #censorship efforts have NOT silenced the truth

- More people are RED PILLED than ever before, and don't trust their government

- #CBDCs will utterly fail, people REJECT digital surveillance money

- #Trump and #RFK Jr. are RISING in popularity, despite the smears

- More people are REJECTING deadly #vaccines and they do not trust corrupt #CDC or #FDA

- #Russia bans #diesel exports, sending shockwaves across energy economy

- Russia and Saudi Arabia are working to dethrone Joe Biden by making the US economy suffer

- #Biden made America VULNERABLE to an energy crisis by neutering domestic energy production

- #Texas lawmakers call for special session to secure the (wide open) border

- #Chicago mayor Johnson spends $29 million to build migrant camps across the city

- Chicago, #NYC and other blue cities are now being OCCUPIED and TAKEN OVER by #illegals

- CIVIL WAR 2024? Interview with former Homeland Security tactical team leader Doug Thornton





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





