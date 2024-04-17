The Truth About Cancer: Health Nugget 89 - 10 Reasons to Eat Organic

In this video, you'll discover how nutrition profoundly impacts your health, yet many foods in today's market contain harmful chemicals and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Choosing organic options, free from such interference, is increasingly vital. This video explores ten reasons why organic eating is essential, including reduced exposure to synthetic pesticides, avoidance of GMOs, enhanced nutrient content, better taste, and support for sustainable farming practices. Additionally, organic livestock farming promotes animal welfare, while smaller-scale, family-owned organic farms contribute to a diverse food system. Prioritizing healthy soil and avoiding antibiotic overuse are further benefits of organic farming. Despite misleading labels, tips such as seeking certified organic labels, understanding PLU codes, and exploring local markets can help consumers identify genuinely organic products. Ultimately, growing your own food ensures complete control over its organic integrity, fostering peace of mind and a healthier lifestyle.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 9 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED! [UNCENSORED]. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine, that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.

Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!

Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there





Follow, Subscribe, & SHARE:

1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines

2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger

3. GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/cancertruth

4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer

5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer

6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/

7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer



