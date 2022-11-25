Delayed Reactions: Excess Mortality Continues to Climb Despite C19 Vax Mandates and Boosters Winding Down

"I know from an inside whistleblower that in the month of August, we saw 36% excess mortality in the millennial group life policyholders. That's aged 25 to 44 — 36%!" accentuated former Blackrock executive Ed Dowd.

"You would expect this to be coming down ... There's lots of things popping up now."

Full Interview: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/11/cause-unknown-excess-mortality-the-epidemic-of-sudden-death-ed-dowd/ref/8/