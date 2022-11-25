Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘Cause Unknown’: Excess Mortality & the Epidemic of Sudden Death – Ed Dowd
417 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Friday |
Shop now

Delayed Reactions: Excess Mortality Continues to Climb Despite C19 Vax Mandates and Boosters Winding Down

"I know from an inside whistleblower that in the month of August, we saw 36% excess mortality in the millennial group life policyholders. That's aged 25 to 44 — 36%!" accentuated former Blackrock executive Ed Dowd.

"You would expect this to be coming down ... There's lots of things popping up now."

Full Interview: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/11/cause-unknown-excess-mortality-the-epidemic-of-sudden-death-ed-dowd/ref/8/

Keywords
vaccine deathscorona viruscovidplandemiced dowdmortality increase

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket