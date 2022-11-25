Delayed Reactions: Excess Mortality Continues to Climb Despite C19 Vax Mandates and Boosters Winding Down
"I know from an inside whistleblower that in the month of August, we saw 36% excess mortality in the millennial group life policyholders. That's aged 25 to 44 — 36%!" accentuated former Blackrock executive Ed Dowd.
"You would expect this to be coming down ... There's lots of things popping up now."
Full Interview: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/11/cause-unknown-excess-mortality-the-epidemic-of-sudden-death-ed-dowd/ref/8/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.