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Biden lying about Hunter's laptop!
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95 views • March 18, 2022
A few days before the 2020 presidential elections, Joe Biden blatantly lies about his son's laptop incriminating files, blaming as always Russia. The media did not properly investigate that story.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10624113/NYT-finally-admits-Hunter-Bidens-laptop-real-year-DailyMail-com-confirmed-authenticity.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10624901/Trumps-office-Republicans-tear-Big-Tech-NYTimes-confirmed-Hunters-laptop-real.html
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/the-times-finally-admits-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-real/
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/hunter-bidens-infamous-laptop-confirmed-in-new-york-times-report/
https://nypost.com/2021/03/25/dorsey-says-blocking-posts-hunter-biden-story-was-total-mistake/amp/
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/17/hunter-biden-criminal-investigation-gets-testimony-records.html
https://www.foxnews.com/media/new-york-times-report-hunter-biden-laptop-2020-election-campaign
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/hunter-bidens-laptop-was-always-legitimate
https://sharylattkisson.com/2022/03/report-hunter-biden-emails-show-secret-service-provided-false-info-to-congress/
https://www.outkick.com/18-months-later-new-york-times-confirms-hunter-biden-laptop-story/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WVjLdODnlGpY/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10624113/NYT-finally-admits-Hunter-Bidens-laptop-real-year-DailyMail-com-confirmed-authenticity.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10624901/Trumps-office-Republicans-tear-Big-Tech-NYTimes-confirmed-Hunters-laptop-real.html
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/the-times-finally-admits-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-real/
https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/hunter-bidens-infamous-laptop-confirmed-in-new-york-times-report/
https://nypost.com/2021/03/25/dorsey-says-blocking-posts-hunter-biden-story-was-total-mistake/amp/
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/17/hunter-biden-criminal-investigation-gets-testimony-records.html
https://www.foxnews.com/media/new-york-times-report-hunter-biden-laptop-2020-election-campaign
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/hunter-bidens-laptop-was-always-legitimate
https://sharylattkisson.com/2022/03/report-hunter-biden-emails-show-secret-service-provided-false-info-to-congress/
https://www.outkick.com/18-months-later-new-york-times-confirms-hunter-biden-laptop-story/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WVjLdODnlGpY/
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