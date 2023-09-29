Create New Account
White Horse He went forth Conquering and to Conquer
High Hopes
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Sep 29, 2023


A German tank was caught attacking the Russian Army, therefore Russia has replied in kind that this is an Act of War by Germany. The West was involved attacking a Russian Fleet. This has raised the conflict between the West and Russia even more as Russia state the west is “crossing red lines”. In other news, China has build Naval Ships to invade North America and the US Military is in Shambles as we are without new recruits.


00:00 - Berkey Filters Update

02:13 - German Tank Attacking Russian Army

06:03 - Russian Fleet Hit by “Scalp” Missiles

09:08 - China’s Naval Ships

11:34 - US Military in Shambles

18:34 - US Military Cut Off

21:48 - Southern Border Invasion

24:52 - Petroleum Reserve Drained

26:34 - Joseph’s Kitchen


