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Captain DAVID ANDREW CHRISTENSON- Air Force Officer & Veteran classified as Terrorist?
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61 views • February 22, 2022
“I was arrested on March 15th, 2011 by an FBI SWAT Team. I was arrested for two counts of cyber stalking FBI Special Agent Steven Rayes. The FBI illegally used Louisiana Warrants to arrest me, search my home and seize (steal) my property. The FBI did not have Federal warrants as one might expect. I have never been charged with a crime. The arrest was for a non-violent, non-domestic, non-violent misdemeanor. The arrest was for the equivalent of a severe DUI or DWI. The FBI stole my legal files, computers, back-ups, phone, photos, evidence, Supreme Court files, a DVD of Agent Rayes assaulting me, a DVD of the Danziger Bridge, etc. The Federal Government wanted to stop my investigation into the Genocide and murder that took place after Hurricane Katrina. “
Website: https://www.butlincatsblog.com/2015/04/captain-david-andrew-christenson-air.html
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Dont stay lock at home watching tv liar videos from tv and Internet, Never give up Freedom, Spread the Truth, keep moral values intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Never take The Covid mRNA vaccine, Dont sell your soul, "Fight" until the End."
-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"
Website: https://www.butlincatsblog.com/2015/04/captain-david-andrew-christenson-air.html
My Channels:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/true-media-2022.html
https://rumble.com/c/TruthAndFreedom1
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthandfreedom1
People V Cabal:
Dont stay lock at home watching tv liar videos from tv and Internet, Never give up Freedom, Spread the Truth, keep moral values intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Never take The Covid mRNA vaccine, Dont sell your soul, "Fight" until the End."
-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"
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