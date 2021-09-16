© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Levin destroza al traidor General Miley en brutal entrevista con Sean Hannity en Fox News - Subtítulos en Español
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 16, 2021
15/09/2021. El grande Mark Levin, autor del libro 'Marxismo Americano', destrozó al general Miley a quién calificó de engendro traidor y malnacido. La rabia de Levin se hizo manifiesta de una manera brula en una épica entrevista con el presentador Sean Hannity de la cadena Fox News. Levin insistió en que el general Miley debe ser despedido inmediatamente y llevado a una Corte Marcial, junto con los demócratas Nancy Pelosi y Chuck Shummer, por haber coludido con China, el enmigo No. 1 de los Estados Unidos.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.