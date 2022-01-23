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This Vaccine Death Chart Could Shock All Americans
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3681 views • January 23, 2022
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to show the vaccine death chart that could shock Americans into facing the truth about deadly COVID vaccines.
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