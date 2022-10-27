Pastor killed by "MIRACLE JAB" less than 1 month after injections

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Joseph Scott “Died Unexpectedly” Due To Covid-19… We All Know What That Means 💉🪦👀
#FullyVaccinated #DiedSuddenly
“In January 2021, Joseph passed away unexpectedly due to COVID, leaving a wife and two boys. It was devastating to all who knew & loved him.”
https://t.me/covidbc/5831
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