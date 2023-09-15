NEW MEXICO GOVERNOR’S ATTACK ON SECOND AMENDMENT FAILS

Citing a public health emergency, New Mexico governor Michelle Grisham revoked the 2nd amendment rights of residents of her state this week. After citing that constitutional rights and oaths taken by public officials were not “absolute”, she was quickly condemned by some of the highest officials in the state.
