Dr. James Giordano: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future
120 views
Modern War Institute
Oct 29, 2018
Dr. James Giordano, Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program and Scholar-in-Residence in the Pellegrino Center for Clinical Bioethics at Georgetown University, speaks to cadets and faculty about how advancements in neuroscience and neurotechnology will impact the future of war. This event was hosted by the Modern War Institute at West Point.
Keywords
brainbioweaponbiowarfareneuroscienceneurotechnologydr james giordanomodern war institutebattlefield of the futurefuture of war
