Dr. Jack Kruse: Deep Politics, Trump, Bitcoin, & Becoming a Decentralized Savage

Dr. Jack Kruse discusses deep politics, globalism, Zionism, Trump 2.0, technocracy, why bitcoin is the antidote, health, and how the solution is becoming a decentralized savage!
Show Notes
Optimize Your Health in the Modern World with Dr. Jack Kruse Ep. 1 (WiM544)| Robert Breedlove https://youtu.be/mYMUiOMkKMM
Exiled Brain Surgeon: DARPA Mind Control, Quantum Biology & Sunlight Medicine | Danny Jones https://youtu.be/SiBFtwbyv44
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Jack Kruse | Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin https://youtu.be/nruJemniYXI
About Dr. Jack Kruse
Dr. Jack Kruse is a respected neurosurgeon and CEO of Kruse Longevity Center at Destin, a health and wellness company dedicated to helping patients avoid the healthcare burdens we typically encounter as we age. He is currently in private practice in the Gulf South.
As a neurosurgeon, Dr. Kruse’s research has been published in respected dental and medical journals. His popular blog, www.JackKruse.com, gets over 250,000 unique worldwide visitors per month from countries like Australia, Germany, Russia, and Zambia (Africa).
