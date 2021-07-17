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CovidHoax - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: "They are making so many mistakes, we are close to a tipping point"
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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245 views • July 17, 2021
Another mUST wach video!

Leading German lawyer and member of the German Corona Investigative Committee, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich specialises globally on the prosecution of fraudulent corporations. He now leads a team of international lawyers in what will become the world’s largest global tort case—against all protagonists and accomplices in what is now being called, "The COVID Scandal."

The team of more than 1,000 lawyers and over 10,000 medical experts has initiated legal proceedings against the CDC, WHO and the Davos Group for crimes against humanity. Dr. Fuellmich is currently preparing the largest class action lawsuit in history, a kind of “Nuremberg 2.0”.

Hoping these dark times will be brought to an end soon....evidence is gathered....more people awake.....that's why they are panicking and
making mistakes.

Transcript testimony Reiner Fuellmich
https://www.aeginagreece.com/aegina-island/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Transcript-testimony-Reiner-Fuellmich-.pdf

Also see:

Reiner Fuellmich (June 9, 2021) Interview - Worldwide Legal cases & what's coming this Fall & Winter
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1DKzs0Pg3ubh/

Video excerpt from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEu0vHf8DWf/

description source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1338kLyYzeAp/
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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