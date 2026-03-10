THEY ARE LYING: NBC’s Sick Cover-Up of NYC Terror Attack Exposed!

Suspicious devices found." That is how NBC New York decided to frame a literal ISIS-inspired assassination attempt against Jake Lang and peaceful protesters at Gracie Mansion. In this video, we pull back the curtain on the "Anchoring Bias" being used by the mainstream media to protect the perpetrators and gaslight the public.

While two men, Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, were caught on video shouting "Allahu Akbar" and hurling shrapnel-filled IEDs at the crowd, NBC and Mayor Zohran Mamdani are busy blaming "bigotry" and "racism" for the violence. We look at the names, the evidence, and the intentional word choices designed to make you believe the victims were the cause of their own attempted murder.

Is this bad reporting, or is the media being paid to protect a specific narrative? We're diving deep into the connections between City Hall, the left-wing NGO machine, and the weaponized headlines of 2026.

Don't let them set the anchor. Share the truth before they scrub it.

