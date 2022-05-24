© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Testimony of Jesus = The Spirit of Prophecy!
Follow
0
Share
Report
106 views • May 24, 2022
The Testimony of Jesus = The Spirit of Prophecy!
What is the reason for prophecies being mentioned in the bible? Is it to point us to the things that Jesus taught? Does it have anything to do with the teachings that Jesus gave us?
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
What is the reason for prophecies being mentioned in the bible? Is it to point us to the things that Jesus taught? Does it have anything to do with the teachings that Jesus gave us?
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.