Endure to the End
December 12th, 2021

Matthew 24 is addressed to believers as Jesus gives a detailed account of warning signs for the end of this age. Do not be deceived by those who falsely come in Jesus' name and do not let your heart grow cold towards your fellow Christian. Love as Christ loves, and be wary of Satan's schemes so that you may continue to endure during the great tribulation.

"But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved." Matthew 24:13

