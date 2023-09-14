Create New Account
BIDEN IMPEACHMENT: What Happens Next In Inquiry?
GalacticStorm
Published 13 hours ago

BIDEN IMPEACHMENT: What Happens Next In Inquiry?


Rep. Greg Steube of Florida gives his reaction to Biden's indictment inquiry and where we go from here. It was a matter of when instead of if for Biden's indictment.


Unfortunately, the most likely situation is that it gets shot down in the Senate but it sends a clear message and sets a grim tone for President Biden.


congressional investigationrep greg steubebiden impeachment inquiry

