BIDEN IMPEACHMENT: What Happens Next In Inquiry?
Rep. Greg Steube of Florida gives his reaction to Biden's indictment inquiry and where we go from here. It was a matter of when instead of if for Biden's indictment.
Unfortunately, the most likely situation is that it gets shot down in the Senate but it sends a clear message and sets a grim tone for President Biden.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.