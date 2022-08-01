Toxins and deficiencies in vaccines, soil, water, air, everywhere - Detox and Mineralize

Sarah Westall





Published July 31, 2022





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Eddie Stone, CEO of Touchstone Essentials, returns to the program to discuss the toxin exposure that we are all experiencing. He states that due to poor soil and other environmental factors, 90% of people are deficient in life producing minerals. According to studies, “You can trace every sickness, every disease and every ailment to a mineral deficiency.” He also introduces the $5 Fulvic Minerals+ campaign. You can learn more and buy yours for only $5 at https://grow.thegoodinside.com/ftmz60-trial-offer-892649/

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Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Action" by Media Music Group and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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