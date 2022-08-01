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Toxins and deficiencies in vaccines, soil, water, air, everywhere - Detox and Mineralize
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193 views • August 01, 2022

Sarah Westall


 Published July 31, 2022


Now until August 7, 2022 get your Fulvic Minerals+ for only $5 @ https://grow.thegoodinside.com/ftmz60-trial-offer-892649/

Eddie Stone, CEO of Touchstone Essentials, returns to the program to discuss the toxin exposure that we are all experiencing. He states that due to poor soil and other environmental factors, 90% of people are deficient in life producing minerals. According to studies, “You can trace every sickness, every disease and every ailment to a mineral deficiency.” He also introduces the $5 Fulvic Minerals+ campaign. You can learn more and buy yours for only $5 at https://grow.thegoodinside.com/ftmz60-trial-offer-892649/

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Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

See my exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

MUSIC CREDITS: "Action" by Media Music Group and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
vaccinestoxinsdetoxwaterairceosoilsarah westalldeficiencieseddie stonetouchstone essentialsmineralize
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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