Work of a heavily-armored T-80 Russian tank in the Southern Donetsk direction.

As posted by the Russian MoD, the tank opened path for the units to advance after destroying an enemy stronghold.

Adding:

The current US Secretary of State and a war criminal Blinken on the need to give Kiev money in reserve before Biden leaves:

"We intend to do everything to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to effectively defend itself. The US continues to raise the level. We recently promised and delivered another $8 billion in security assistance for Ukraine. That was in September. And almost half a billion dollars a few weeks ago. President Biden would like to make sure that every dollar we have is sent by January 20."

Adding:

US President Joe Biden has secretly asked Congress for an additional $24 billion in military aid to Ukraine and to replenish weapons stockpiles, Politico has learned.