© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Work of a heavily-armored T-80 Russian tank in the Southern Donetsk direction.
As posted by the Russian MoD, the tank opened path for the units to advance after destroying an enemy stronghold.
Adding:
The current US Secretary of State and a war criminal Blinken on the need to give Kiev money in reserve before Biden leaves:
"We intend to do everything to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to effectively defend itself. The US continues to raise the level. We recently promised and delivered another $8 billion in security assistance for Ukraine. That was in September. And almost half a billion dollars a few weeks ago. President Biden would like to make sure that every dollar we have is sent by January 20."
Adding:
US President Joe Biden has secretly asked Congress for an additional $24 billion in military aid to Ukraine and to replenish weapons stockpiles, Politico has learned.