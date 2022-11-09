Lukashenko, President of Belarus - "Europeans Don't Want WAR" - but they can't put out the fire in their own house

This is the video with description.

Lukashenko, President of Belarus, the following is text of what he said:

Europeans don't want war, but they can't put out the fire in their own house

"The Europeans do not want this war. They understand that today in Ukraine, here in Belarus they are trying to set fire to it - the whole of Europe will flare up tomorrow," the head of state said.

"Americans are only afraid of nuclear weapons, because they can fly there. If nuclear weapons are not used, then they will fight with conventional weapons. Where? They will fight with us. We will be in this cauldron here. Ukraine is already on fire. how Ukraine used to be. In Soviet times, they invested so much... And what kind of land, what nature! What did they turn it into? A catastrophe," the head of state said.

"The Europeans need to come to their senses and stop the war. But they can't. They won't. The Americans took advantage," the President noted.