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It's All One Journey...
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
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114 views • July 21, 2022

With all the conflict raging around us, it’s clear we must find common ground or our battles will never end. Remarkably, that common ground lies at the very heart of the very traditions that currently divide us.

It’s an amazing story that is told in this beautiful award-winning video.

https://onejourney.net/

Join us every week for FREE ONLINE CLASSES on Wednesdays at 7pm Pacific Time and Sundays at 9:30am Pacific Time -when Guy Finley speaks live. Register at: guyfinley.org/light

Life of Learning Foundation, founded and directed by author Guy Finley, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine. The Foundation is a Center for Spiritual Discovery and is a welcome harbor for anyone wishing to let go of harmful negative states such as stress, fear and resentment in favor of a life filled with more love, compassion, and excellence. We are a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively on the proceeds received from the sale of Guy Finley materials and charitable donations from our generous supporters.



This video was created by the OneJourney Project, an outreach program of nonprofit Life of Learning Foundation located in southern Oregon.


Our goal is to share this video with as many people as possible. We feel certain that individuals can change. And if we all understood that in the depths of our being we are more similar than different, and that we all wish for the same fulfillment, we could not hurt each other.


You have the ability to influence so many people for the good. Help us take this message of our one story, and “proclaim it far and wide, so that the strife and suffering born of our imagined differences can at last come to an end.”


Please share this video so its message can spread, touching more and more hearts, and perhaps transforming the world. The world has never needed it more.


Keywords
familylovehealingnewjourneypeacediversitysufferinghateconflicttogetherunityhopetraumaworld peaceconnectionnew worldinclusionnew ideas
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy