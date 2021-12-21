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Leftist Cult of Fear Demands Your Rights in Exchange for Medical Tyranny
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Harrison Smith of https://banned.video/channel/the-american-journal guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the leftist cult of fear attempting to seize basic rights to enforce an authoritarian medical tyranny police state.
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