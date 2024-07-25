© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ultimate Summer Refreshment
Ingredients:
Yields about 4 cups
- 1 Tbsp HRS Organic Freeze-Dried Beet Juice Powder
- 4 dropperfuls HRS Electrolyte Drops
- 1/2 medium watermelon or 1/4 large watermelon
Optional: HRS Pink Himalayan Fine Salt
Instructions:
1. Combine all the ingredients and blend.
2. If your watermelon is pulpy, pour the mixture through a strainer into a pitcher.
3. Optional: Wet the rim of the glass and dip it into the salt and beet powder mixture and enjoy!