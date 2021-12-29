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Ciara cut it out! For the sake of your children.
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252 views • December 29, 2021
Ciara a married woman with children doing thirst trap videos on IG...
here's the link below
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXRl03Csuqn/?utm_medium=copy_link
Then on top of that she's doing a video with Jill Biden....trying to sell the BIDENS to black people like there is something good coming from this shitshow of administration.... All these Boule Black celebrities are the same , pushing destructive Democrat liberal agenda on the failed Black communiTAY.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
here's the link below
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXRl03Csuqn/?utm_medium=copy_link
Then on top of that she's doing a video with Jill Biden....trying to sell the BIDENS to black people like there is something good coming from this shitshow of administration.... All these Boule Black celebrities are the same , pushing destructive Democrat liberal agenda on the failed Black communiTAY.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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