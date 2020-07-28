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Aliens are here already - they've blended in
UntamedBibleStudy-Betty Mbugua
UntamedBibleStudy-Betty Mbugua
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117 views • July 28, 2020
Hi guys. This is a warning to let you know that aliens are here with us already. They are living among us losing as human beings. We need to pray and keep our guard up because we are living in the days of Noah just as Jesus said in Matt 24:37 But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the son of man be.
Put your trust in Jesus today. Call on Him and He will save you. All you need to do is believe in Him for the salvation of your soul.
Jesus promised to come back for us when He ascended to heaven. We know He'll be coming for us at the rapture before all hell breaks lose on Earth 1Thess4:13-18


God bless you
Keywords
jesus christaliensrapturetribulationend timeslast dayshybrids
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