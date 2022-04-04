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DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) Residents Talk about Ukrainian AZOV’s Alleged Crimes. - ENGLISH RT 040422
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111 views • April 04, 2022
In 2014, Amnesty International called for an investigation into possible war crimes by battalions in Donbass. The Ukrainian Azov neo-Nazi battalion has long been accused of atrocities, the latest one being the brutal torture and murder of a young woman from Mariupol. RT’s Roman Kosarev reports from Donetsk and speaks to the locals about the alleged Azov crimes.
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