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Judges SLUSH Funds Illegal part 2
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292 views • December 30, 2020
Original video Notes below. Uploaded by LivingLawSociety.org
Judges SLUSH Funds Illegal ? part 2
9,794 views•Nov 4, 2010
132
3
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SAVE
William WAGENER
26.5K subscribers
EXCLUSIVE - - Dr. Shirley MOORE presents the CASE, with documented evidence from trial
that in addition to the California State Superior Court Judges salary of $171,000, in L.A. County, judges took about another $48,000 + some judges took another SLUSH FUND money some of which was intended on the face of it to be for Children's & Family Services, but got deflected and The L.A. County & Judges were in a illegal cozy cabal with each other. And State Legislature reps, who were ALSO atty's apparently just Looked the other way. "Sinister" Dr. Shirley MOORE calls it.
Judges SLUSH Funds Illegal ? part 2
9,794 views•Nov 4, 2010
132
3
SHARE
SAVE
William WAGENER
26.5K subscribers
EXCLUSIVE - - Dr. Shirley MOORE presents the CASE, with documented evidence from trial
that in addition to the California State Superior Court Judges salary of $171,000, in L.A. County, judges took about another $48,000 + some judges took another SLUSH FUND money some of which was intended on the face of it to be for Children's & Family Services, but got deflected and The L.A. County & Judges were in a illegal cozy cabal with each other. And State Legislature reps, who were ALSO atty's apparently just Looked the other way. "Sinister" Dr. Shirley MOORE calls it.
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