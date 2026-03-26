The Persecution of Orthodox Christians w Filmmakers Igor Lopotonok & Sergei Debishev | Going Rogue

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FAITH UNDER FIRE: The Persecution of Orthodox Christians in a Divided World with Filmmakers Igor Lopotonok & Sergei Debishev
"The Cross" is a meditative journey into the "religious dimension" where faith, hope, love, and wisdom prevail, transcending time and space. It emphasizes humility as the path to God, the role of icons as "windows" to the divine.
WATCH HERE:
Relay - https://pickrelay.com/t/6djj-dxxn/the-cross
SalemNOW - https://watch.salemnow.com/series/7lQ24ttZN1ec-the-cross
Future Today(Fawesome) - https://fawesome.tv/movies/10765894/the-cross-2024
“The Holy Archipelago”, directed by Sergei Debizhev.
Solovetsky Monastery - from infinity to eternity. The documentary
searches for the true meanings of life, faith, hope and love. This is a large-scale narrative about the life of the Solovetsky monastery. What is the spiritual life of a person? What is a religious tradition and what kind of role does it play in the modern world? How does faith in God affect people's lives?
WATCH HERE:
Relay - https://pickrelay.com/t/8fgp-rigj/the-holy-archipelago
SalemNOW - https://watch.salemnow.com/series/eBzna61NGh0p-the-holy-archipelago
Future Today(Fawesome) -
https://fawesome.tv/movies/10742601/the-holy-archipelago
YouTube Movies & TV(AVOD/SVOD) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvI4lEZ_AHE
Lara Logan hosts a discussion with filmmakers Igor Lopotonok and Sergei Debizhev, along with Olga Ravasi, on the Russian Orthodox Church’s role amid the Ukraine war and recent U.S. accusations of espionage. The guests challenge these claims, highlighting political manipulation, corruption involving U.S. aid to Ukraine, and the persecution of Orthodox Christians.
00:00:01 Introduction: US Accuses Russian Orthodox Church of Spying
00:01:17 Christianity Under Attack: Global Persecution and Media Silence
00:02:25 Filmmakers Spotlight: “The Cross” and Orthodox History
00:03:35 Meet the Panel: Journalists & Orthodox Leaders Respond
00:05:05 Spy Accusations and Cancel Culture in America
00:07:18 National Identity: Ukrainian, Russian, and American Loyalties
00:08:39 Controversy: Russian vs. Ukrainian Orthodox Churches Explained
00:12:16 Personal Histories: Immigration, Faith, and the Balkan Wars
00:13:31 Debunking Myths: War Crimes and the Faithful in Ukraine
00:16:04 Faith Renewal: Christianity’s Rebirth in Post-Soviet Russia
00:23:09 Money Trail Allegations: Corruption, Ukraine, and US Officials
00:31:30 Orthodox Christianity Rising: America’s Growing Faith Community
Russian Orthodox Church, Ukraine war, Christian persecution, US Congress letter, Orthodox Christianity, Igor Lopatonok