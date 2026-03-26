BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Persecution of Orthodox Christians w Filmmakers Igor Lopotonok & Sergei Debishev | Going Rogue
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
196 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • Yesterday

FAITH UNDER FIRE: The Persecution of Orthodox Christians in a Divided World with Filmmakers Igor Lopotonok & Sergei Debishev


"The Cross" is a meditative journey into the "religious dimension" where faith, hope, love, and wisdom prevail, transcending time and space. It emphasizes humility as the path to God, the role of icons as "windows" to the divine.

WATCH HERE:

Relay - https://pickrelay.com/t/6djj-dxxn/the-cross

SalemNOW - https://watch.salemnow.com/series/7lQ24ttZN1ec-the-cross

Future Today(Fawesome) - https://fawesome.tv/movies/10765894/the-cross-2024


“The Holy Archipelago”, directed by Sergei Debizhev.

Solovetsky Monastery - from infinity to eternity. The documentary

searches for the true meanings of life, faith, hope and love. This is a large-scale narrative about the life of the Solovetsky monastery. What is the spiritual life of a person? What is a religious tradition and what kind of role does it play in the modern world? How does faith in God affect people's lives?

WATCH HERE:

Relay - https://pickrelay.com/t/8fgp-rigj/the-holy-archipelago

SalemNOW - https://watch.salemnow.com/series/eBzna61NGh0p-the-holy-archipelago

Future Today(Fawesome) -

https://fawesome.tv/movies/10742601/the-holy-archipelago

YouTube Movies & TV(AVOD/SVOD) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvI4lEZ_AHE


Lara Logan hosts a discussion with filmmakers Igor Lopotonok and Sergei Debizhev, along with Olga Ravasi, on the Russian Orthodox Church’s role amid the Ukraine war and recent U.S. accusations of espionage. The guests challenge these claims, highlighting political manipulation, corruption involving U.S. aid to Ukraine, and the persecution of Orthodox Christians.


00:00:01 Introduction: US Accuses Russian Orthodox Church of Spying

00:01:17 Christianity Under Attack: Global Persecution and Media Silence

00:02:25 Filmmakers Spotlight: “The Cross” and Orthodox History

00:03:35 Meet the Panel: Journalists & Orthodox Leaders Respond

00:05:05 Spy Accusations and Cancel Culture in America

00:07:18 National Identity: Ukrainian, Russian, and American Loyalties

00:08:39 Controversy: Russian vs. Ukrainian Orthodox Churches Explained

00:12:16 Personal Histories: Immigration, Faith, and the Balkan Wars

00:13:31 Debunking Myths: War Crimes and the Faithful in Ukraine

00:16:04 Faith Renewal: Christianity’s Rebirth in Post-Soviet Russia

00:23:09 Money Trail Allegations: Corruption, Ukraine, and US Officials

00:31:30 Orthodox Christianity Rising: America’s Growing Faith Community


Russian Orthodox Church, Ukraine war, Christian persecution, US Congress letter, Orthodox Christianity, Igor Lopatonok


https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep73

Keywords
christianslara logangoing rogue
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Shadows of the Electromagnetic Apocalypse: A wake-up call to the invisible battlefield

Shadows of the Electromagnetic Apocalypse: A wake-up call to the invisible battlefield

Belle Carter
TRUMP AMERICA AI Act proposes sweeping changes to AI liability, Section 230 repeal, and federal oversight

TRUMP AMERICA AI Act proposes sweeping changes to AI liability, Section 230 repeal, and federal oversight

Kevin Hughes
Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Garrison Vance
Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

Laura Harris
Survival in the crosshairs: A practical guide to enduring a terrorist attack

Survival in the crosshairs: A practical guide to enduring a terrorist attack

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy