Understanding Schizophrenia: Genetics, Triggers, and Substance Use 🌟🧠

Ever wondered how schizophrenia develops? It's often a mix of genetic predisposition and environmental triggers.

🎧 https://ln.run/EJ95X

Here's a quick breakdown:

🔬 Genetics: Those with a family history of schizophrenia are at a higher risk of developing it.

🌿 Substance Use: Psychedelics, including marijuana, can trigger schizophrenia in those who are genetically predisposed.

⚠️ Environmental Triggers: Trauma, abuse, and other stressors can also play a role in activating the condition.

For expert insights, tune in to Dr. Kelly Anderson, Group Practice Owner at Wellness Therapy of San Diego. 🌿

For a deeper dive into how these factors interact, check out the full episode through the link in our bio or description! 🎧