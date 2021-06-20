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COVID Vax Dangers - Flyer in Letterbox
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91 views • June 20, 2021
This handout is being distributed in NSW, Australia presently. I was lucky to find out and almost threw it out with junk mail retail brochures. As I pulled the junk brochures out of the letterbox to throw them in the bin, this little beauty fell out onto the ground. I was meant to find it today.
Disclaimer: The information contained in this presentation, should not be construed or taken as medical advice in any way shape or form.
Viewers/Listeners are encouraged to seek medical advice from their practitioner before taking any medication or drug products, and are also
encouraged to conduct their own research into the facts presented here.
Dr Simone Gold (America's Frontline Doctors), presentation on the COVID-19 Experimental Vaccine
https://www.facebook.com/JILarea37/videos/2744848459110984
Music/Clips
Video of Choreographer, Artem Kolmogorov, and dancers, performing, The Pointer Sisters, "I'm So Excited" - 2018
https://youtu.be/rg2JszbBTMg
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Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
Disclaimer: The information contained in this presentation, should not be construed or taken as medical advice in any way shape or form.
Viewers/Listeners are encouraged to seek medical advice from their practitioner before taking any medication or drug products, and are also
encouraged to conduct their own research into the facts presented here.
Dr Simone Gold (America's Frontline Doctors), presentation on the COVID-19 Experimental Vaccine
https://www.facebook.com/JILarea37/videos/2744848459110984
Music/Clips
Video of Choreographer, Artem Kolmogorov, and dancers, performing, The Pointer Sisters, "I'm So Excited" - 2018
https://youtu.be/rg2JszbBTMg
Find me on:
https://www.facebook.com/craigpeter.deegee.5
Parler
https://parler.com/profile/CraigPeterDG/posts
Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/craigpeterdg/
Wordpress
https://ashj69a.wordpress.com/
Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/CraigPeterDG
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zs2mOYlo1Cmr/Craig Peter DG
Rumble
https://rumble.com/Craig Peter DG
SpeakSo
https://www.speakso.com/CraigPeterDG
GAB Social
https://gab.com/CraigPeterDeeGee
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/craigpeterdg
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@CraigPeterDG:a
Thankyou for watching. Please Like, Share and Subscribe
Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
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