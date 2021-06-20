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COVID Vax Dangers - Flyer in Letterbox
CraigPeterDG
CraigPeterDG
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91 views • June 20, 2021
This handout is being distributed in NSW, Australia presently. I was lucky to find out and almost threw it out with junk mail retail brochures. As I pulled the junk brochures out of the letterbox to throw them in the bin, this little beauty fell out onto the ground. I was meant to find it today.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this presentation, should not be construed or taken as medical advice in any way shape or form.
Viewers/Listeners are encouraged to seek medical advice from their practitioner before taking any medication or drug products, and are also
encouraged to conduct their own research into the facts presented here.

Dr Simone Gold (America's Frontline Doctors), presentation on the COVID-19 Experimental Vaccine
https://www.facebook.com/JILarea37/videos/2744848459110984

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Video of Choreographer, Artem Kolmogorov, and dancers, performing, The Pointer Sisters, "I'm So Excited" - 2018
https://youtu.be/rg2JszbBTMg





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