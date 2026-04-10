Is Trump’s ceasefire with Iran really just a bid to buy time to rearm & strike again? - former Col. Douglas Macgregor, Judging Freedom clip

Is Trump’s ceasefire with Iran really just a bid to buy time to rearm and strike again?

(Yes, of course!)

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Israel aims to turn anyone in the Middle East who resists its dominance into Gaza, Colonel Douglas Macgregor told retired Judge Andrew Napolitano.

While Trump may not be personally supporting the plot, he is effectively enabling it, Macgregor notes.

💬 "What [Trump] is trying to do is to buy some time for our forces in the region to rearm, refresh, refit and get ready for the next round which President Trump hopes will be the final round."

Adding:

💬JD Vance departing for Islamabad: "We are willing to extend the open hand — but don't try to play us."

Meanwhile Iran has added a new precondition for Saturday's talks: the release of its frozen assets must happen before negotiations begin, on top of the existing Lebanon ceasefire demand.

Trump says the US is "loading up the ships" with weapons should talks collapse.

The Iranian delegation has entered Pakistani airspace.















