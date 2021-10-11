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LES MIDTERMS : la clé de voûte de la stratégie patriote - Radio-Quebec
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30 views • October 11, 2021
10 octobre 2021 : https://rumble.com/vnkpuf-les-midterms-la-cl-de-vote-de-la-stratgie-patriote.html
Rumble Radio-Quebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Mon analyse de la stratégie du camp Trump pour 2022 et mes réflexions sur la candidature d'Éric Zemmour.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Rumble Radio-Quebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Mon analyse de la stratégie du camp Trump pour 2022 et mes réflexions sur la candidature d'Éric Zemmour.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
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