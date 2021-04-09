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C4I SPECIAL! FINAL ED. How They "Rule from the Shadows" April 7
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30 views • April 09, 2021
Call 4 Investigation with creative editing to augment this classic Control expose. This explains how this world got into this mega-mess, AND, how to break yourself free!
Must see, pray, and share. Watch closely, be ready to PAUSE and contemplate what you are viewing... Our most profound prophetic program....
Video starts at 4 Minutes in...
Must see, pray, and share. Watch closely, be ready to PAUSE and contemplate what you are viewing... Our most profound prophetic program....
Video starts at 4 Minutes in...
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