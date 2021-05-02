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Klaus Schwab Everybody to get the jab -
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72 views • May 02, 2021
Pope Francis says taking the COVID-19 vaccine is 'not an option' and Vatican says will fire all employees who refuse to take it. ...
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/tag/pope-francis/
Klaus Schwab, born during Hitler's third reich, Kissinger was his Mentor-
Schwab and ; his Escher-Wyss Family Values- A facist reset------ https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/02/investigative-reports/schwab-family-values/?fbclid=IwAR1MFrEq7feZK3qIXlso9rmZ29qEWYjP48xHuXEI5GqC0L4l4IfeCaIMB9c
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/tag/pope-francis/
Klaus Schwab, born during Hitler's third reich, Kissinger was his Mentor-
Schwab and ; his Escher-Wyss Family Values- A facist reset------ https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/02/investigative-reports/schwab-family-values/?fbclid=IwAR1MFrEq7feZK3qIXlso9rmZ29qEWYjP48xHuXEI5GqC0L4l4IfeCaIMB9c
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