How FTX Epitomizes Regulatory Capture | Adam Dubove

Adam Dubove, cofounder and director of financial consulting firm Ichimoku Fibonacci, contends that the FTX failure does not represent a cryptocurrencies failure. However, he believes the US government will use the company’s failure as an excuse to add new regulations to allegedly protect the victims and create a false sense of security.

Dubove, who has written for the PanAm Post, Cointelegraph, and others, explains that there is an ongoing debate in US Congress regarding crypto regulation. He claims that US congressmen can take a proregulation or procryptocurrencies approach, but in the meantime people are still free to use their preferred cryptocurrency.

