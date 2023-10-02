Create New Account
Destruction of warehouses of AFU in the Kharkov region using high-precision artillery shells "Krasnopol"
The Prisoner
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Destruction of air defense forces and warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region using high-precision artillery shells "Krasnopol".

Source @Intel Slava Z

