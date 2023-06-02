NIGHT SHADOWS 06012023 -- Intel Briefing. The Lord said He would smite us with MADNESS and here we go

This is a short flash update because of events developing in the Russia-Ukraine war front, and if this keeps escalating, we will be in the middle of a world-wide conflict in which no one wins. Of course the powers that be want their war so the GREAT RESET can take place, evidently out of radio-active ruins. The Lord said He would smite us with MADNESS, and we are watching it happen at all levels of society!! Then we have the sun throwing tantrums and that is causing more earthquake and volcanic activity and more...
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.