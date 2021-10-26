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EXPOSED !! FULLY VACCINATED FOR COVID-19 ARE INFECTING OTHERS WITH COVID-19 !!
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330 views • October 26, 2021
The fully vaccinated public is beginning to wake up and understand they have been conned. They are the ones spreading COVID, not the unvaccinated, who have natural immunity instead.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fully-vaccinated-are-suffering-far-higher-rates-of-infection-than-the-unvaccinated-and-it-is-getting-worse/
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Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fully-vaccinated-are-suffering-far-higher-rates-of-infection-than-the-unvaccinated-and-it-is-getting-worse/
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
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