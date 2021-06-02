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Gloryhole Fascism: How LGBT Indoctrination Is Making The Gay Version Of Hitler Youth
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80 views • June 02, 2021
Rex Jones joins the War Room with Harrison Smith for a deep dive into the start of Pride month, and what kids are experiencing in schools.
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