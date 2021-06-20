© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6 20 21 This is about PROTECTING our CHILDREN For God Country means so much more Pray
Follow
3
Share
Report
120 views • June 20, 2021
Keep Drinks Ice-Cold Anywhere This Fathers Day --> :
http://www.getbevpod.com
Click The Link Above ^^ Get Dad This Amazing Gift for 29% OFF!
———————
EMERGENCY FOOD you can rely on whenever things go bad.
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Omnipotent yet Intimate
Song by Ben Potter
https://artlist.io/song/63915/omnipotent-yet-intimate?search=father
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
General Flynn at the Tampa Health & Freedom Conference.
https://t.me/TakeTheOath/4109
Fully vaccinated can’t meet their baby for 8 days
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/4891
Ivermectin Could Have Saved ‘Millions’ of Lives — But Doctors Were Told Not to Use It
https://tinyurl.com/ara9u5hv
‘I’d rather die actually living’: Bills’ Cole Beasley leans into anti-vaccine stance
https://tinyurl.com/ks9ysss6
Jab updated info
https://t.me/gracevb/3976
Spike Protein & Immune Escape - Dr Robert Malone (Inventor mRNA Vaccines), PhD Bret Weinstein &Steve
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMB1dRJNHe8
MAGA Devil Dog vid on Fauci
https://twitter.com/MAGADevilDog/status/1406047343598657539?s=20
Tucker operation Mockingbird
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/23246
FL Dad fights for his children’s school rights
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/23247
Bible shows we are all flawed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPpaANzYRJ4
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
http://www.getbevpod.com
Click The Link Above ^^ Get Dad This Amazing Gift for 29% OFF!
———————
EMERGENCY FOOD you can rely on whenever things go bad.
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Omnipotent yet Intimate
Song by Ben Potter
https://artlist.io/song/63915/omnipotent-yet-intimate?search=father
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
General Flynn at the Tampa Health & Freedom Conference.
https://t.me/TakeTheOath/4109
Fully vaccinated can’t meet their baby for 8 days
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/4891
Ivermectin Could Have Saved ‘Millions’ of Lives — But Doctors Were Told Not to Use It
https://tinyurl.com/ara9u5hv
‘I’d rather die actually living’: Bills’ Cole Beasley leans into anti-vaccine stance
https://tinyurl.com/ks9ysss6
Jab updated info
https://t.me/gracevb/3976
Spike Protein & Immune Escape - Dr Robert Malone (Inventor mRNA Vaccines), PhD Bret Weinstein &Steve
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMB1dRJNHe8
MAGA Devil Dog vid on Fauci
https://twitter.com/MAGADevilDog/status/1406047343598657539?s=20
Tucker operation Mockingbird
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/23246
FL Dad fights for his children’s school rights
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/23247
Bible shows we are all flawed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPpaANzYRJ4
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.