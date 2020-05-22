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TRUMPET SWORD RHEMA ABBA YAH PART 1 RESHARED 2020
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32 views • May 22, 2020
Prophetic Trumpet Sword Rhemas of ALMIGHTY ABBA YAH. Part 1 /2020
These messages pls. Take them in discernment confirmation share sound the trumpet and be blest amn.
Messages from various of GOD ALMIGHTY YAH HIS messangers and prophets. I only reshare reverberate echo the Rhemas the trumpet calls humbely I hope amn.
All GLORY PRAISE THANX TO ABBA YAHUAH YAHUSHUAH HAMASHIACH RUACH HA QODESH
PLS. NOT TO ME. THANK U. I AM NO ONE JUST A TINNY VOICE TRYING MY BEST.
GOD ALMIGHTY FORGIVE MY SINS IN JESUS CHRIST YAHUSHUAH HAMASHIACH NAME AMN.
BLESSINGS LOVE
BROTHER ROCOEL
[email protected]
Youtube pls. Join also main channel untill take down
Channel serch name
ELIY ELYAHONE or even
RUACH RHEMA
These messages pls. Take them in discernment confirmation share sound the trumpet and be blest amn.
Messages from various of GOD ALMIGHTY YAH HIS messangers and prophets. I only reshare reverberate echo the Rhemas the trumpet calls humbely I hope amn.
All GLORY PRAISE THANX TO ABBA YAHUAH YAHUSHUAH HAMASHIACH RUACH HA QODESH
PLS. NOT TO ME. THANK U. I AM NO ONE JUST A TINNY VOICE TRYING MY BEST.
GOD ALMIGHTY FORGIVE MY SINS IN JESUS CHRIST YAHUSHUAH HAMASHIACH NAME AMN.
BLESSINGS LOVE
BROTHER ROCOEL
[email protected]
Youtube pls. Join also main channel untill take down
Channel serch name
ELIY ELYAHONE or even
RUACH RHEMA
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