© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lettuce in the Bathtub
Follow
1
Share
Report
371 views • April 16, 2022
We have chaos in the house because of the water leak. You can watch my previous video I'll show you what happened. I decided to wash my lettuce in a bucket in the bathtub. One I can wash a lot of lettuce at the same time, two it's cooler in my bathroom then outside and especially in the living room and kitchen.
Maybe this video helps you when you are in a similar situation yet you still want to eat healthy food
Maybe this video helps you when you are in a similar situation yet you still want to eat healthy food
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.