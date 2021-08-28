FULL SHOW: Veterans React To Troops Killed In Afghanistan And Patriots Still Being Persecuted Here At Home

In the first hour, Owen Shroyer calls in with an update and thanks the owners of GiveSendGo for their support and platform to raise money for a legal defense. Kristi Leigh gives the latest headlines out of Afghanistan and reviews Hiden’ Biden’s blunders. Jacob, the founder of GiveSendGo, gives the War Room a surprise call and says he’s proud to help patriots. Angus Lee, a purple heart recipient, attorney, and political activist, joins the show in the second hour to offer insights both from a veteran and legal perspective on what’s going on in Afghanistans and with the state of our military. In the third hour, Cara Castronuova joins the show. She is the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. Cara gives the latest updates on the January 6th political prisoners and drops a bombshell that Ashley Babbitt wasn’t the only unarmed woman killed that day!