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FULL SHOW: Veterans React To Troops Killed In Afghanistan And Patriots Still Being Persecuted Here At Home
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250 views • August 28, 2021
In the first hour, Owen Shroyer calls in with an update and thanks the owners of GiveSendGo for their support and platform to raise money for a legal defense. Kristi Leigh gives the latest headlines out of Afghanistan and reviews Hiden’ Biden’s blunders. Jacob, the founder of GiveSendGo, gives the War Room a surprise call and says he’s proud to help patriots. Angus Lee, a purple heart recipient, attorney, and political activist, joins the show in the second hour to offer insights both from a veteran and legal perspective on what’s going on in Afghanistans and with the state of our military. In the third hour, Cara Castronuova joins the show. She is the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. Cara gives the latest updates on the January 6th political prisoners and drops a bombshell that Ashley Babbitt wasn’t the only unarmed woman killed that day!
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